2023 Year In Review: Top Operators By Well Count, Wells Spudded, Wells Put On Production, And Top 100 Performing Wells By BOE

In 2023, there were a total of 11,499 wells that were spudded across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba with gas or oil as the Licensed Substance (includes all legs in multilateral wells). Of these wells, 5,166 were put on production by year end.

For wells brought on production in 2023, the top operators by well count across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were Canadian Natural Resources Limited (540), Tourmaline Oil Corp. (253), Cenovus Energy Inc. (247), Whitecap Resources Inc. (245), Teine Energy Ltd. (240), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (178), Baytex Energy Corp. (167), ARC Resources Ltd. (159), Strathcona Resources Ltd. (149), and Spur Petroleum Ltd. (143).

Operators dominating the Top 100 performing wells by BOE (first three-months' calendar day average) were Ovintiv Canada ULC (30), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (19), Cenovus Energy Inc. (11), Tourmaline Oil Corp. (9), ARC Resources Ltd. (8), Murphy Oil Co. (8), Shell Canada Ltd. (6), Advantage Energy Ltd. (4), Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (2), and Enhance Energy Inc. (1).

Out of the Top 100 performing wells, Ovintiv had the top performing gas well at 25.5 mmcf/d (first three months’ calendar daily average gas rate) located in the Heritage area at 103/09-30-079-15W6/00,on production 04/01/2023. The top performing oil well was the Crescent Point Elmworth Montney 100/02-09-069-04W6/00 well at a rate of 1,181 bbls/d (first three months’ daily calendar average oil rate), on production 03/13/2023.

The Top 100 performing wells comprised 10 different producing formations, and ranked by well count were: Upper Montney (37), Falher (18), Montney (15), McMurray (12), Middle Montney (11), Duvernay (2), Wilrich (2), Leduc (1), Cardium ss (1), and Lower Doig (1).

The Montney, once again in 2023, is the formation with the top performing BOE wells (by first three months’ calendar day average BOE rate), suggesting the Montney continues to dominate as a top performing formation in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Bruce Hancock is Director, Technical Advisory Group, at geoLOGIC systems ltd. He has over 40 years’ experience in oil and gas exploration, development, and production.