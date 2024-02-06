Total Energy Services Appeal On Income Tax Reassessment Dismissed

Total Energy Services Inc.’s appeal of certain Canadian income tax reassessments related to the company’s conversion from an income trust in 2009 has been dismissed by the Tax Court of Canada.

