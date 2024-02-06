Search

Shining A Light On The Energy Industry’s Innovators

Broad efforts to lower industry emissions are continuing apace and myriad examples of this innovation can be seen in our ongoing coverage in Energy Evolution.

This is being carried out by highly skilled and innovative individuals and teams across industry subsectors.

We’d like to continue to step up our coverage by featuring the work of some of these individuals or teams in the DOB — whether it’s related to a new technology that lowers direct emissions, developing value added products from carbon, or highlighting unique collaborations to achieve a common purpose.

Please send your suggestions to editor@dailyoilbulletin.com and we’ll get in touch.

