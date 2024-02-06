PTW Opens New Hamilton Branch

PTW Energy Services is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch in Hamilton, Ontario, marking a strategic expansion to better serve their Ontario clients.

Specializing in a comprehensive range of Electrical and Instrumentation (E&I) products and services, consistent with their other branches, the Hamilton branch operates on a 24/7/365 support model. They offer customized E&I preventative maintenance programs designed to minimize downtime and costs, ensuring the seamless and safe operation of their clients' facilities.

Catering to the heavy industrial sector, its Hamilton branch focuses on diverse industries such as Oil and Gas, Nuclear, Power Generation, Pulp and Paper, Mining, Agriculture, and Food and Beverage. Noteworthy projects completed by the Hamilton team include a Lumber Pressure Treating Facility Revamp, a Carve-Out Project and the installation of Bio-Diesel systems at various sites throughout Ontario.

Whether undertaking large-scale industrial projects or smaller initiatives, the Hamilton branch is well-equipped with dedicated crews, providing tailored solutions that showcase its commitment to delivering best-in-class services.

Justin Rogozinski, Hamiliton Area Manager, sheds light on the challenges of establishing a new branch stating that "opening a new branch involves meticulous steps, from securing and retaining clients to finding suitable shop/office space, recruiting qualified employees, and consistently delivering high-quality work”.

“The Hamilton team boasts a mix of experienced professionals, including the return of Jay McEwen as a local Project Manager, complimented by skilled local individuals, Journeymen, and Apprentices," explains Justin Rogozinski. “Our diverse and talented team is a testament to our commitment to building a robust foundation for success in Hamilton & the GTHA, with serving all Industrial Sectors of Southern and Northern Ontario”.