International Petroleum Puts Cash To Work On Blackrod Thermal Development In 2023

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) reported positive operating and financial results in 2023, while it ramped up growth spending on its Blackrod SAGD project expected to deliver first oil in 2026.

