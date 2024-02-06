Gear Energy Says Alternatives Presented During Strategic Process Not ‘Compelling’

Gear Energy Ltd. says its strategic repositioning process, launched last fall, has now been completed with the board of directors unanimously concluding that the various alternatives presented were not reflective of the company's underlying value nor compelling relative to the company's stand-alone prospects for growing shareholder value.

