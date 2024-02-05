Summit Nanotech In Chile Development Deal

Calgary’s Summit Nanotech and Cobax Mining, a Chilean-based exploration company, signed an agreement to develop an exploration and development program at the Salar de La Isla that prioritizes community, environment, and effective project economics.

