Lots Of Activity Underway On Pathways’ Proposed Carbon Capture Project: Imperial CEO

Pathways Alliance members continue to advance dialogue with government officials while also making strides in preliminary work required before a final investment decision is made on the group’s proposed carbon capture and storage network, says Imperial Oil Limited’s top executive.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more