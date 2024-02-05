Imperial Says Grand Rapids SA-SAGD Project Remains On Track For 2024 Operational Startup

Imperial Oil Limited says it successfully started steam injection at the Cold Lake Grand Rapids Phase 1 (GRP1) project in Q4 and that the initial steam injection phase is expected to last until the end of the first quarter of 2024, with production ramping up over the following months.
