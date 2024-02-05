Canadian Oil Well Drilling Down 10 Per Cent In 2023

Canadian operators drilled 3,724 oil and bitumen wells in 2023, down 10 per cent from 4,152 wells in 2022 as activity declined as prices retreated from 2022 highs driven by the conflict in Ukraine.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more