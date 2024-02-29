Enhance Announces Executive Changes

Enhance Energy Inc. announces president and CEO Kevin Jabusch will transition to the position of executive chairman effective March 1, 2024, and Chris Kupchenko will assume the role of president and chief operating officer.

