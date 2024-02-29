Crescent Point Builds Drilling Inventory, Adds Production In 2023

Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw its production jump 20 per cent to average about 159,400 boe/d in 2023 with the addition of Spartan Delta Energy’s Montney assets in 2023.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more