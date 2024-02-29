CNRL Reports Increase In Proved Reserves

Canadian Natural Resource Limited’s total proved reserves increased two per cent to 13.910 billion boe at Dec. 31, 2023, with reserves additions and revisions of 0.809 billion boe. Total proved plus probable reserves increased three per cent to 18.504 billion boe, with reserves additions and revisions of 0.944 billion boe.

