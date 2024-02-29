CNRL Reports Increase In Proved Reserves

Canadian Natural Resource Limited’s total proved reserves increased two per cent to 13.910 billion boe at Dec. 31, 2023, with reserves additions and revisions of 0.809 billion boe. Total proved plus probable reserves increased three per cent to 18.504 billion boe, with reserves additions and revisions of 0.944 billion boe.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.