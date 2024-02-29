Search
Oilsands
Technology
Upstream

CNRL Continues To Advance Solvent Enhanced Oil Recovery Pilots On Thermal In Situ Assets

Canadian Natural Resources Limited continues to pilot solvent enhanced oil recovery technology on some thermal in situ assets with an objective to increase bitumen production while reducing the steam to oil ratio (SOR) and lowering GHG intensities by 40–50 per cent.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!