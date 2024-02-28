Vermilion Acquires Common Shares Coelacanth Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc. has acquired ownership of, or control and direction over, 12,497,000 common shares of Coelacanth Energy Inc. through a privately negotiated transaction with a single counterparty at a price of $0.75 per common share for a purchase price of $9.37-million.

