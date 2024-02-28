Ovintiv Shifts Montney Activity To Condensate Development In 2024

Ovintiv Inc. expects to run three to four rigs and one completion crew in the Montney in 2024, targeting 60 to 70 wells in the condensate windows in both Alberta and B.C., executive vice-president and chief operating officer Greg Givens told analysts at the company’s 2023 fourth quarter and year-end conference call.

