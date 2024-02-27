Spartan Delta Lowers Capex

Spartan Delta Corp. is reducing its 2024 forecast operating costs by nine per cent to $6.07/boe and reducing its capital expenditures, before A&D, by $5 million to $125 million, exclusive of Duvernay activity, while production guidance remains unchanged at 38,500 – 40,500 boe/d.

