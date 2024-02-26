Pembina In Deal With Dow To Supply Ethane For Path2Zero Project

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has entered into long-term agreements with Dow Chemical Canada to supply and transport up to 50,000 bbls/d of ethane and the associated transportation on the Alberta Ethane Gathering System to support Dow’s recently announced Path2Zero project.

