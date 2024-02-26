Obsidian Energy In Offer To Purchase Up To $2 Million Of Its Outstanding Senior Unsecured Notes

Obsidian Energy Ltd. has commenced an offer to purchase for cash, up to an aggregate amount of $2.0 million of its outstanding 11.95 per cent senior unsecured notes due July 27, 2027.

