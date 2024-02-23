New Alberta NGL Data Generates A More Complete Understanding Of Kaybob/Simonette Duvernay

The just released Petrinex Alberta NGL production data has been integrated into geoLOGIC systems ltd.’s gDC and geoSCOUT, enabling users to define more accurately the fluid maturity windows, individual well performance, and individual operator performance in liquids-rich plays like the Kaybob/Simonette Duvernay.

“The new data set drastically improves the ability to break out the production composition coming from the wells, specifically the hydrocarbon liquids from licensed gas wells,” says Bruce Hancock, director of geoLOGIC’s Technical Advisory Group and editor of the quarterly geoXPLORER.

“Historically, unless one had access to detailed in-house production data for these liquids-rich plays in Alberta, the public data was limited to spotty condensate and oil data. Any CGR or liquids to gas ratio mapping was inconclusive and difficult to understand,” he added.

Using geoSCOUT to visualize the new NGL data in the greater Kaybob/Simonette Duvernay area, the geoXPLORER team has created two different views to visualize the data. The first view looks at fluid maturity windows based on liquids production from the wells (see map above).

“Knowing a well’s total liquids produced, which now includes any oil, condensate, ethane, propane, butane and pentane +, vastly improves one’s ability to map fluid maturity windows,” says Hancock.

The map shows the transition from gas, close to the Devonian reefs, to higher oil saturations updip structurally towards the north and northeast as the Duvernay gets shallower in depth. Data is displayed as bbls/mmcf.

“This new Petrinex data set really defines the maturity window quite nicely and highlights that there is still tremendous opportunity for liquid-rich development within the core area of Simonette and Kaybob,” says Hancock. “It also shows the upside potential of expanding the Duvernay oil window to the north and east. There more than likely is a ‘line of death’, as it’s termed, whereby the Duvernay is too immature and the kerogen was not converted, but that is yet to be determined.”

“This will ultimately lead to more lands being posted once new wells have been drilled on recently acquired lands to prove the production capability,” he adds. “This is especially pertinent in the Kaybob area.”

The second view provided by the geoXPLORER team looks at operator PNG rights in the greater Kaybob Duvernay, overlaid with IP90 liquids production from wells on a bbls/mmcf basis.

“This visualization can be used to show the existing well and pad performance on an individual operator basis across the play, potentially predict future well performance by seeing the offsetting operators’ production performance, run economics, and understand the value of the PNG rights that are still available along the trend of an existing liquids-rich play,” says Hancock.

The data also reconciles the discrepancy between the high levels of condensate production operators have been reporting in the greater Kaybob Duvernay in earnings calls and press releases with what was being reported in the public data, as outlined by Crescent Point Energy at its Duvernay Day event last year.

This improved accuracy will allow analysts using production data in their models to better forecast future production and financial performance between reporting periods.