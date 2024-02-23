Journey’s Reserves Decline In 2023

Journey Energy Inc.’s proved developed producing reserves decreased seven per cent to 36.9 million boe, with a corresponding decrease of 25 per cent in NPV at 10per cent to $361.9 million, $368.4 million including the Countess Power Project (CPP).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more