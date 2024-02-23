Journey Reports Busy Winter Drilling Activity

During the fourth quarter of 2023 and to date in 2024, Journey Energy Inc. has drilled 16.0 wells (13.1 net) in four of its core areas.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more