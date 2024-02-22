Petrus Resources Maps Out 2024 Budget Plan

Petrus Resources Ltd. plans 2024 capital spending of $40 million to $50 million, of which approximately 90 per cent will be allocated toward drilling new wells in its Ferrier and North Ferrier areas.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more