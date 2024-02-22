Gibson Energy Says TMX Delay Can Be Considered ‘Indefinite’ Until They Are Told Otherwise

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion delay was keenly discussed during Gibson Energy Inc.’s fourth quarter 2023 results call-in, with president and CEO Steve Spaulding telling an analyst they are considering the delay “indefinite” until they hear otherwise.

