Diamondback Energy To Hold Permian Oil Production Flat In 2024

Diamondback Energy Inc. will maintain its Permian oil production in the 270,000 bbls/d range in 2024 in response to uncertain global demand, chief executive officer Travis Stice said in his quarterly letter to shareholders released prior to the company’s year-end conference call.

