An Analysis Of Canadian Public Opinion On Energy And Climate: A 3-Part Series

Today we’re launching a three-part series examining the opinions of Canadians on energy and climate.

In the past year there’s been non-stop activity on the energy and climate front — multiple policy announcements, lots of federal-provincial conflict and numerous policy consultations. For those in the thick of it, energy and climate are always top of mind.

That’s not the case for most Canadians. When asked, though, Canadians have views.

The University of Ottawa’s Positive Energy program and Nanos Research have been tracking public opinion on energy and climate for a number of years.

A few key messages emerge from this work.

First, Canadians want to see government action on climate change. Second, they are pragmatic. They see oil and gas as important to Canada’s current and future economy. And they say energy needs to be affordable and reliable now and in the future as Canada works to address climate change. Finally, they consistently score governments poorly on their energy and climate performance. They think governments need to do better.

This three-part series by Monica Gattinger will examine the numbers to highlight important trends over time and to tease out the main differences in views across the country.

Part 1 focuses on climate ambition and views on oil and gas.

Part 2 digs into views on electricity and opinions about energy affordability, reliability, safety and emissions reductions in the years ahead.

Part 3 examines Canadians’ views on government performance on key energy and climate issues.