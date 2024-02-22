Active Capital Program For Obsidian

Obsidian Energy Ltd. had an active 2023 capital program with both development and exploration/appraisal activities, providing a solid foundation as it enters the first year of its three-year growth plan to increase production to over 50,000 boe/d in 2026.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more