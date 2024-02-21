Whitecap Lowers Capital Spending Outlook

Whitecap Resources Inc.’s 2024 capital budget is now expected to be $900 million to $1.1 billion, which is $100 million lower than originally budgeted.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more