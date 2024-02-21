Search
New NGL & Marketable Gas Volumes Data For Alberta

New NGL & Marketable Gas Volumes data for Alberta is available within geoLOGIC’s core data solutions.

Sourced from Petrinex, the new dataset provides greater clarity on determining Condensate volumes for a well if Condensate has been recombined back into the gas stream for further processing, was reported as a GEV (gas equivalent volume), or summed as part of a well’s gas production. Extensive data integration has been completed to geoLOGIC’s renowned high-quality standards.

Access within geoSCOUT and the gDC delivers a deeper technical understanding of the reservoir, a fuller economic valuation of assets, and will inform accurate payments for GORR and freehold royalty owners. The data includes sales volumes. The total Energy values of gas are currently in the gDC and will be included in the next version of geoSCOUT. 

For further details, contact our Solutions team at solutions@geologic.com or 403-648-1700.

