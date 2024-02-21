LNG Markets Returning To Balance, Says Shell Executive

A rush of new LNG supply expected to start coming onstream in late 2024 should help rebalance the market and provide more affordable prices for importers after three years of uncertainty, Steve Hill, executive vice-president for Shell plc, told analysts at the company’s 2024 LNG Outlook event last week.
