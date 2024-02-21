An Inside Look At Parkland Corporation’s ‘Drive To Zero’ Strategy

Headquartered in Calgary, Parkland Corporation is an international fuel distributor and convenience store retailer with operations spanning 25 countries.

Committed to helping their customers through the energy transition, Parkland is a leader in low-carbon fuels innovation with a focus on realizing significant GHG reductions in the most capital and asset-efficient way.

Their targets include reducing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 40% per site at their Canadian marketing and commercial operations by 2030 and reducing 1MT of emissions annually by 2026. To chart a clear path to achieve these targets and support governments’ goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, in alignment with the 2015 Paris Agreement, Parkland launched their ‘Drive to Zero’ sustainability strategy.

Ahead of the upcoming Transformation in Energy Summit, taking place in Calgary from May 13-16, we sat down with the Director of Sustainability at Parkland, Jeremy van Loon, to talk about their approach to decarbonizing operations. Read as he shares exclusive insights on ‘Drive to Zero’, along with the lessons learnt and challenges overcome when driving this strategy. Available to download here.

Maryam Irfan, Oil & Gas IQ: Can you tell us about Parkland’s Drive to Zero Strategy?

Jeremy van Loon: Parkland’s Drive to Zero strategy encapsulates various aspects of our sustainability strategy. We are addressing core issues such as safety and aiming for zero safety and severe injury incidents. Additionally, we are committed to reducing emissions and moving in the right direction towards a more sustainable business.

To continue reading, download your free copy of the interview here.

Jeremy van Loon will be speaking at the upcoming Transformation in Energy Summit in Calgary alongside leaders from Enbridge, TC Energy, SLB, Shell, ConocoPhillips, and so many more.

Join us to discuss how to navigate the transformation of your organization’s culture, processes, and technology effectively, all while accelerating sustainability and maintaining your competitive advantage. Download the Event Guide to learn more.