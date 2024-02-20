Transitioning Heavy Emitters With AIMCo’s $1 Billion Investment Pool

The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) unveiled its strategic $1 billion Energy Transition Opportunities Pool (ETOP), which offers clients exposure to a variety of energy-transition opportunities while helping heavy emitters shift towards ‘greener’ practices, says chief investment officer Marlene Puffer.

