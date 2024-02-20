TC Energy Advancing Asset Sales In 2024 To Lower Debt

TC Energy Corporation expects to sell $3 billion or more in assets in 2024 as the company continues working to lower its debt towards its target of 4.75 times debt to EBITDA.

