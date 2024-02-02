SECURE Closes $1.075 Billion Asset Sale To Waste Connections

SECURE Energy Services Inc. has closed the previously announced transaction with Waste Connections, Inc. to sell the facilities formerly owned by Tervita Corporation that were ordered to be divested by the Competition Tribunal.

