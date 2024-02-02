Imperial Says Trans Mountain Startup Will Have Broad Impact, Help Tighten Diffs

Imperial Oil Limited expects the tightening of the WTI-WCS differential witnessed since the start of 2024 to narrow further as the year unfolds and the Trans Mountain expansion project begins line fill and starts operations.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more