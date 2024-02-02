Imperial Says Trans Mountain Startup Will Have Broad Impact, Help Tighten Diffs

Imperial Oil Limited expects the tightening of the WTI-WCS differential witnessed since the start of 2024 to narrow further as the year unfolds and the Trans Mountain expansion project begins line fill and starts operations.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.