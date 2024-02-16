High Asset Utilization Drives Record Financial Performance For TC Energy In 2023

TC Energy Corporation reported total segmented earnings of approximately $6.14 billion in 2023, up from $3.63 billion in 2022, with earnings up across its infrastructure portfolio.

