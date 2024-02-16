Drilling Activity Rises In B.C. And Saskatchewan, But Slides In Alberta

Drilling activity was busier this January in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, compared to a year ago, but there was a double-digit percentage decrease in Alberta’s well count and meterage tally.

