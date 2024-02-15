Strong Performance From Oilsands Assets Helps Pad Cenovus’s Q4 Volumes

Cenovus Energy Inc. achieved the second-highest quarterly production rates in its history as fourth quarter output averaged 808,600 boe/d in the fourth quarter, an increase of approximately 12,000 bbls/d from the third quarter and up slightly from 806,900 bbls/d in Q4 2022.

