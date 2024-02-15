ExxonMobil Obtains Exemption From Canadian Oil And Gas Reporting Obligations

Exxon Mobil Corporation stated that the securities commissions for the provinces of Alberta and Ontario have issued a decision document which has the effect of granting ExxonMobil exemptive relief from the disclosure requirements contained in National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (NI 51-101).

