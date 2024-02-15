ConocoPhillips Executive Vice-President To Retire

Dominic Macklon, the ConocoPhillips executive vice-president, strategy, sustainability and technology, has elected to retire effective May 1, 2024, for family medical reasons after 33 dedicated years of service.

