China To Dominate Near Term LNG Demand, Says Shell 2024 LNG Outlook

Industrial and consumer natural gas demand in China will capture much of the expected increase in LNG supply for the remainder of the decade, Shell plc executive vice-president for LNG Cederic Cremers said at the company’s 2024 LNG Outlook release.

