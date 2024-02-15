Cenovus Chief Sustainability Officer On One Year Sabbatical Starting In May

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s chief sustainability officer and executive vice-president, stakeholder engagement, Rhona DelFrari, will be taking a one-year sabbatical starting May 2, 2024.

