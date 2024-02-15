Canadian Supply Dropped In January

Canadian output in January fell by an estimated 360,000 bbls/d to 5.9 million bbls/d, reported the International Energy Agency (IEA), as an Arctic freeze affected operations across Alberta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more