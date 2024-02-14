Upstream Joins the AI Revolution – Reuters Events Hosts Oil & Gas Webinar

LONDON, 12th February 2024 - Reuters Events has officially launched their latest webinar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in upstream oil & gas taking place on February 29th, 10am CST: Upstream Joins the AI Revolution.

Led by digital changemakers from bp, BPX Energy, Ovintiv, BiaTech Corporation and Cognilytica, the webinar will advance the discussion on leveraging AI in upstream operations, tackle challenges around AI readiness and implementation, and share winning AI success stories from the innovators driving digital excellence in upstream.

Sign up for free to access full details and speaker lineup here

Reuters Events: Upstream Joins the AI Revolution will feature industry-disrupting insights by digital leaders from across the upstream landscape. Participants will gain access to strategic learnings from bp’s Lead Product Manager, Kevin Alborzi, BPX Energy’s Data Science and Digital Solutions Manager, Matthew McElhaney, Ovintiv’s Manager, Data Science & Analytics, Ryan Liu, BiaTech Corporation’s Founder and CEO, Nathaniel Hartwig, and Cognilytica’s Managing Partner and CPMAI Certified Lead Instructor, Kathleen Walch.

“With oil & gas CAPEX on AI projected to reach up to $4.21 billion by 2028, operators must demonstrate AI-readiness to fully capitalize on this rapidly-evolving opportunity. How can they leverage AI to improve safety, efficiency and profitability and ensure short term supply while progressing within the energy transition in the long term? Where are the pitfalls and the roadblocks? Upstream stakeholders and innovative tech leaders must work together to fully unleash the potential of AI for oil & gas, and this webinar will provide the tools to do so”, said Lee Cibis, Project Director at Reuters Events.

“Upstream Joins the AI Revolution will address these industry challenges, and more, by providing participants with the opportunity to learn, ask pressing questions and develop practical approaches for optimizing their own AI strategy.”

The webinar will explore:

How to critically evaluate your organization’s AI readiness and harness its potential effectively to improve efficiency and minimize downtime

The risks and opportunities of AI in upstream, to bring clarity to practical adoption methods and overcome common implementation barriers

Exclusive case studies on successful AI projects, including steps to safe and responsible AI implementation, to provide evidence-based guidance for your AI strategy

Upstream Joins the AI Revolution (February 29th, 10am CST) is produced in conjunction with the in-person conference Data Driven Oil & Gas USA 2024 which will take place on June 11-12th in Houston, Texas, uniting 400+ visionary upstream changemakers and cutting-edge digital experts sharing business-critical strategies to maximize production, unlock innovation and overcome key industry challenges. For more information visit: https://events.reutersevents.com/oil-and-gas/upstream-AI?&utm_source=mediapartner_dailyoilbulletin_pressrelease