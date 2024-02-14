Bonterra Production Climbed In 2023

Bonterra Energy Corp.’s annual production averaged 14,204 boe/d in 2023, representing a six per cent increase over 2022, and exceeded Bonterra's previously stated 2023 guidance range of 13,500 and 13,700 boe/d.

