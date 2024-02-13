PrairieSky Says Producer Interest In The Duvernay Increased In 2023

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. expects that with incremental Duvernay leasing it will see long-term light oil royalty production growth to “complement the increase” in heavy oil from the company’s Clearwater and Mannville Stack oil plays, says Andrew Phillips, president and CEO.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more