Cardinal Signs Agreement For Saskatchewan Thermal Project

Cardinal Energy Ltd. has entered into an agreement for the engineering, fabrication and field construction of the central processing facility at its Reford thermal project in Saskatchewan, including the first SAGD well pad.

