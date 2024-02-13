ARC Resources Adds To Market Diversification Efforts, Continues Cost Management Focus

ARC Resources Ltd. added a fourth long term LNG supply agreement in the final quarter of 2023, with volumes contracted now approaching its target of sending 25 per cent of current production to international markets, company president and chief executive officer Terry Anderson told analysts at the company’s 2023 year-end conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more