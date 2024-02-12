DOB Land Sale Analysis: New Focus Area For Falher May Be Developing Southeast Of Peavine Dawson Area

A new focus area for Falher (Clearwater equivalent) expansion appears to be growing southeast of the Peavine Dawson area, as highlighted in Alberta’s land sale on Feb. 7, 2024.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more