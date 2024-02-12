ConocoPhillips Sets Out Montney And Surmont’s Contribution To 2024 Bottom Line

With a second rig in the Montney now poised to start and the full purchase of Surmont completed, ConocoPhillips is depending on its Canadian assets to significantly contribute to company growth in 2024.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more